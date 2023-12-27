Senior pastor and founder of Zion Flames Ministries International, Apostle Promise Momo, has urged Nigerians to renew their commitment to promote peaceful coexistence, appreciate diversity, and work collectively to address pressing global issues that impact everyone.

In a Christmas message yesterday in Lagos by Glory Momo , his special adviser, media and communications strategy, Momo enjoined Nigerians all over the world to rekindle their commitment to nurturing peaceful relationships.

He also urged Nigerians to show respect for one another’s differences, and collaborate to tackle global challenges.

The minister also expressed his unwavering dedication to advancing diplomacy and cooperation for a shared future.

“During this festive period of joyous celebrations, I extend my warm Christmas greetings to all, hoping that this time of togetherness and happiness would usher in a new year filled with hope, prosperity, and unity,” he said.

Momo emphasized the importance of embracing the spirit of giving, reflecting on past achievements, and moving forward with renewed determination.

He noted that in a world enriched with diverse cultures, traditions, and beliefs, this holiday season serves as a universal reminder of the common values that bind us as global citizens.

The minister encouraged people to seize this opportunity to unite in a spirit of goodwill, fostering understanding and cooperation across borders.

He further expressed his hope that this festive season will fill hearts and homes with joy, uniting people in the pursuit of a more harmonious and prosperous world.