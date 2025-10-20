The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) has dismissed allegations of signature forgery raised by its National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

The party insisted that he personally signed the letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) announcing the party’s forthcoming November national convention slated for next month in Ibadan, Oyo State

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, while addressing a press conference on behalf of the NWC in Abuja on Monday, revealed that Anyanwu personally signed several official letters, including the one notifying INEC of the party’s convention scheduled for November 15 and 16.

According to Ologunagba, the letters were signed just hours before the 102nd National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on August 25.

Details Later…