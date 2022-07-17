Osun State governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has lost his re-election bid for a second term in office to the candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ademola Adeleke.

LEADERSHIP earlier reported that Adeleke won 17 of the 30 local government areas (LGAs) in the State while the incumbent governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, won the remaining 13 LGAs.

While Adeleke scored a total 403,371 votes in the Saturday, July 16, 2022 Osun Stats governorship election, Governor Oyetola polled 375,027 votes.

Announcing the final results on Sunday morning, INEC chief returning officer, Prof. Oluwatoyin Temitayo Ogundipe, who is the vice chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), declared Ademola as duly elected having scored the highest number of votes.

LEADERSHIP recalls that despite having 15 candidates contesting for the Osun governorship seat, the election was keenly contested by APC’s Oyetola and PDP’s Adeleke.