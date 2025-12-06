The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet pilots, on Saturday, survived after a test flight crashed at NAF Base in Kainji, Niger State.

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, has consequently directed the immediate constitution of a Board of Inquiry to investigate the incident.

A statement by the NAF Spokesman, Air Cdre Ehimen Ejodame, who disclosed these, commended the exceptional bravery and professionalism of the Alpha Jet pilots who safely ejected following an in-flight emergency during a post-inspection functional check flight at Nigerian Air Force Base Kainji.

The statement noted that shortly after take-off, the aircraft developed an emergency, prompting the pilots to act swiftly and with remarkable composure.

“They expertly manoeuvred the aircraft away from populated areas before executing a safe ejection,” he said.

He said the crew were currently undergoing routine medical evaluation, adding the CAS, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, commended the pilots for their courage, discipline and sound judgement, which prevented loss of life.

The Nigerian Air Force reassured the public of its unwavering commitment to stringent safety standards and operational excellence.

“The NAF remains dedicated to safeguarding its personnel while protecting the lives and property of citizens in line with its constitutional mandate,” the spokesman stated.