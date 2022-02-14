Following allegations over drug trafficking by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), the Nigeria Police on Monday arrested the embattled ‘Super Cop’ Abba Kyari, a Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Abba Kyari has been suspended in July 2021 following allegations of money laundering and other related cyber crimes by the United States Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI).

VIDEO: NDLEA Shows Video Of Abba Kyari Bribing Its Operative With $61,000

Nigeria’s Minister of Justice says there is an established prima facie to extradite Abba Kyari to the United States to face trial.

Details later..

