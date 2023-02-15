President Muhammadu Buhari will make a national broadcast on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7am.

This was disclosed by a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), Femi Adesina, late Wednesday night.

He said Television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.

LEADERSHIP learnt that that President Buhari’s address to the nation might not be unconnected to the chaos occasioned by the Naira swap policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).