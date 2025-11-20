The prosecution in the terrorism trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has asked the trial Court to sentence him to death.

Prosecuting lawyer, Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), said over 75 security personnel lost their lives due to terrorism activities of Kanu.

According to him, his group and followers have killed and destroyed many innocent Nigerians and property.

Awomolo said the subjection of Kanu to the maximum punishment will serve justice to all the victims of his acts of terrorism.

The trial judge, Justice James Omotosho, has stood down proceedings in the case till some minutes to 4pm this Thursday evening to pronounce sentence on Kanu, having convicted him on the three count charges preferred against him.

