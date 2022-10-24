Rishi Sunak is the United Kingdom’s new Prime Minister after Penny Mordaunt dropped out of the Tory leadership race in the final minutes before nominations closed on Monday.

Sunak will succeed Liz Truss seven weeks after she defeated him in the previous Tory contest.

The ex-chancellor had gained the support of well over half of Tory MPs, with Mordaunt struggling to reach the threshold of 100 MPs to get on the ballot.

He will become the UK’s first British-Asian Prime Minister and at 42, the youngest in more than a century.