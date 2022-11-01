Scores of passengers are presently trapped at the terminal 2 of the Muritala Muhammed Airport (MMA2), Ikeja as Union leaders of Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), disrupted flight activities over sacking of 34 staff of Bi-Courtney Aviation Service Limited (BASL).

LEADERSHIP recalls that 34 staff of BASL were sacked by the management, thereby, leading to industrial unrest between the union and Bi-Courtney.

It was gathered that the union leaders barricaded the entrance to the terminal since 2am on Tuesday, 1st November, 2022 till the time of filing this report.

Due to the barricade, passengers that came into the terminal from other part of the country were stranded as they cannot move in or out of the facility.

The airlines whose passengers were accepted due to the faceoff are Arik Air, Max Air, Azman Air, Air Peace and Ibom Air.

However, airlines have asked passengers that expect flight disruption, saying the picketing will affect in and outbound flights.

According to Ibom Air, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP, the BASL facility has been closed to both workers and passengers by the protesting union.

He said, “This is to bring to the attention of our esteemed passengers and the public, that our operating terminal out of Lagos, the Murtala Mohamed Airport 2, operated by Bicourtney Aviation Services Limited has been completely closed off to workers and passengers alike by the Labour Union, very early this morning.

“Efforts are currently being made to resolve the situation; however, please note that this action will greatly impact our flights scheduled in and out of Lagos today. We greatly regret the impact of this unexpected action on your day’s plans.”