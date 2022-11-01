Edo Investment Summit, now in its sixth edition, has attracted the inflow of over $2billion investments into the state, including the $500 million through the Edo State Oil Palm Programme (ESOPP).

Special adviser to the Edo state governor on Media Projects, Crusoe Osagie, while speaking ahead of the sixth edition of the summit expected to take place

between Friday, November 11 and Sunday, November 13, 2022 in the state, with the theme, ‘Edo’s Transformation: Partnerships, Resilience, Impacts’ added that, Saro Africa Group of Companies’ injecting of about $250 million in the state through its Integrated Agricultural Projects and $10 million Edo Refinery project, among others, were products of the five previous editions.

Osagie said: “this year’s edition will provide another fine opportunity to consolidate on years of building a vibrant private sector-led economy, showcasing investment opportunities in Edo State, and providing a pivot for sustainable development and economic prosperity for the state.”

As a follow up to the success of the Alaghodaro Investment dinner in Lagos, he said, big ticket investors, including the chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote; chairman of Heirs Holdings, Tony Elumelu and chairman of Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc, Dr. Aderemi Makanjuola, among others will converge for the 2022 Alaghodaro Economic Summit.