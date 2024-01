In an exhilarating Australian Open final, Italian fourth seed Jannik Sinner staged an incredible comeback to defeat Daniil Medvedev, capturing his first Grand Slam title.

After losing the first two sets, Sinner turned the match around to triumph 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in a battle that lasted three hours and 44 minutes.

Details later…