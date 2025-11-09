The Deputy Speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly, Hon. Muhammad Samaila Bagudo, has regained his freedom after being held captive by bandits for several days.

Advertisement

According to sources close to the Deputy Speaker, he returned home around 8pm on Saturday, in good health and without any injuries.

The development has sparked jubilation in Bagudo and other parts of the state, with residents flocking to the Deputy Speaker’s residence to show their sympathy and welcome him back.

Advertisement

It is expected that the Deputy Speaker will meet with the State governor, Dr. Nasir Idris, this Sunday morning.

As of the time of filing this report, there has been no official statement from the authorities on the circumstances surrounding the Deputy Speaker’s release.

However, the news of his release has brought relief to the people of Kebbi State, who had been anxiously awaiting his safe return.