BREAKING: Tinubu Reassigns Momoh To Niger Delta As Oyetola, Alkali, Tunji-Ojo Swap Portfolios 

President Bola Tinubu has approved the redeployment of Engr. Abubakar Momoh from the Federal Ministry of Youth to the Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Development.

According to a statement by Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, on Sunday night, the Federal Ministry of Youth is to be re-assigned to a Minister-designate soon.

He said the Ministers-designate allocated to the Federal Ministries of Transportation, Interior, and Marine & Blue Economy swapped portfolios.

The statement said, “Adegboyega Oyetola is redeployed as the Honourable Minister of Marine & Blue Economy

“Hon. Bunmi Tunji-Ojo is redeployed as the Honourable Minister of Interior.

“Hon. Sa’idu Alkali is redeployed as the Honourable Minister of Transportation

“Furthermore, both Ministers of State in the Oil & Gas sector are now domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources with the following designations:

“Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri is the Hon. Minister of State (Oil), Petroleum Resources

“Hon. Ekperipe Ekpo is the Hon. Minister of State (Gas), Petroleum Resources

“The President approves the renaming of the Federal Ministry of Environment and Ecological Management as the Federal Ministry of Environment.

“All aforementioned changes take immediate effect by these directives of the President.”