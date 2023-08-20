Sunday, August 20, 2023
Read in Hausa
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

BREAKING: Tinubu Reassigns Momoh To Niger Delta As Oyetola, Alkali, Tunji-Ojo Swap Portfolios 

by Jonathan Nda-Isaiah
6 mins ago
in News
Reading Time: 1 min read
Tinibu
Share on WhatsAppShare on FacebookShare on TwitterTelegram

President Bola Tinubu has approved the redeployment of Engr. Abubakar Momoh from the Federal Ministry of Youth to the Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Development.

 

According to a statement by Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, on Sunday night, the Federal Ministry of Youth is to be re-assigned to a Minister-designate soon.

Tinibu

He said the Ministers-designate allocated to the Federal Ministries of Transportation, Interior, and Marine & Blue Economy swapped portfolios.

 

RELATED

The statement said, “Adegboyega Oyetola is redeployed as the Honourable Minister of Marine & Blue Economy

 

“Hon. Bunmi Tunji-Ojo is redeployed as the Honourable Minister of Interior.

 

“Hon. Sa’idu Alkali is redeployed as the Honourable Minister of Transportation

Tinibu

“Furthermore, both Ministers of State in the Oil & Gas sector are now domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources with the following designations:

 

“ Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri is the Hon. Minister of State (Oil), Petroleum Resources

 

“Hon. Ekperipe Ekpo is the Hon. Minister of State (Gas), Petroleum Resources