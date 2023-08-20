BREAKING: Tinubu Reassigns Momoh To Niger Delta As Oyetola, Alkali, Tunji-Ojo Swap Portfolios 

President Bola Tinubu has approved the redeployment of Engr. Abubakar Momoh from the Federal Ministry of Youth to the Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Development.

According to a statement by Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, on Sunday night, the Federal Ministry of Youth is to be re-assigned to a Minister-designate soon.

He said the Ministers-designate allocated to the Federal Ministries of Transportation, Interior, and Marine & Blue Economy swapped portfolios.

The statement said, “Adegboyega Oyetola is redeployed as the Honourable Minister of Marine & Blue Economy

“Hon. Bunmi Tunji-Ojo is redeployed as the Honourable Minister of Interior.

“Hon. Sa’idu Alkali is redeployed as the Honourable Minister of Transportation

“Furthermore, both Ministers of State in the Oil & Gas sector are now domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources with the following designations:

“ Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri is the Hon. Minister of State (Oil), Petroleum Resources

“Hon. Ekperipe Ekpo is the Hon. Minister of State (Gas), Petroleum Resources