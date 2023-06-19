Tinubu Urged To Revisit Abandoned Corruption Cases

The National Coalition of Civil Society Organisations has urged President Bola Tinubu to address unresolved corruption cases and ensure their proper prosecution.

While extending their congratulations to the new president, the group emphasised the importance of the Tinubu administration’s efforts in combating corruption and financial crimes.

During a press briefing in Abuja, the national secretary of the group, Comrade Femi Osabinu, specifically highlighted the case of former minister of Aviation, Senator Stella Adaeze Oduah, who is currently facing allegations of fraud.