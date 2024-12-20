The United States has announced the death of Islamic State (IS) leader Abu Yusif, also known as Mahmud, in an airstrike carried out in eastern Syria.

According to the US Central Command (Centcom), the strike also eliminated another IS operative. The operation targeted an area previously under the control of the Syrian regime and Russian forces.

General Michael Erik Kurilla, Centcom commander, emphasised the United States’ resolve to prevent IS from exploiting the current instability in Syria.

“As stated before, the United States—working with allies and partners in the region—will not allow ISIS to take advantage of the current situation in Syria and reconstitute,” he said.

Kurilla highlighted IS’ ongoing attempts to destabilise the region, including efforts to free over 8,000 operatives currently detained in Syrian facilities. “We will aggressively target these leaders and operatives, including those trying to conduct operations external to Syria,” he added.

LEADERSHIP reports that the strike came amid significant upheaval in Syria, following the recent ousting of Bashar al-Assad. The former Syrian president fled to Russia after a swift and decisive offensive by the Islamist rebel coalition, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. The coalition’s victory ended Assad’s 14-year rule and marked a turning point in Syria’s tumultuous history.