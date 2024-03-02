Notable Nollywood actor, John Okafor, who is better known as Mr Ibu, is dead.

Okafor reportedly died on Saturday, March 2, 2024 in a hospital.

The deceased’s fans had thronged the social media to mourn the demise of Mr Ibu who had suffered health challenges leading to amputation of his leg.

His death has thrown the Nollywood into mourning coming just a day after the passing of Tolani Quadri Oyebamiji, known by his stage name – Sisi Quadri.

Mr Ibu was reported to have been ill in October 2023, and needing financial assistance.

His family later had to confirm in November 2023, that one of his legs had been amputated to keep him alive.

The amputation became necessary in view of an infection of the arteries at the ankle that was not detected early.

The death of the Nollywood actor has also been confirmed to newsmen by the family while his colleagues have joined in mourning the exit of the iconic thespian.

Among them is celebrated actress Mercy Johnson Okojie ejot wrote, ” It is well… Rest well sir…” while Ruth Kadiri wrote, “Sleep well Papa.”

Meanwhile, the Actor Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has confirmed the passing of the actor.

Citing the deceased’s manager, the president of the Guild, Emeka Rollas via his social media handle, announced that the comedian died from cardiac arrest.

“Sad day for Actors Guild of Nigeria. Kate Henshaw lost her mother earlier today and Mr lbu suffered cardiac arrest according to his manager for 24 years Mr Don Single Nwuzor.

“I announce with deep sense of grief that Mr Ibu didn’t make it. May his soul rest in peace,” Rollas wrote.