The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced the commencement of its Computer-Based West African Senior School Certificate Examination (CBWASSCE) for private candidates beginning from Friday, October 25, 2024.

In a statement on Tuesday by its spokesperson, Adesina Fadekemi, WAEC noted that the exercise is expected to last till 20 December, 2024.

“The examination will adopt the hybrid mode of delivering the examination, which implies that the objective or multiple-choice questions would be rendered onscreen and candidates would be required to give their responses on the screen, while the essay and practical questions will be rendered on-screen, likewise, but candidates would have to give their responses using the answer booklets provided,” Fadekemi said in the statement.

The examination council has also provided an option for candidates

who wish to use paper and pen mode for the examination.

She however, informed all intending candidates that the registration period has been extended to Tuesday, October 29, 2024.

“Similarly, the ‘Walk-in-Candidate’ opportunity (for candidates who register 24 hours before the particular paper of their choice is due to be taken) will be open at the end of the registration,” the body said.