Knight Frank Nigeria, a leading property consultancy and estate surveyor firm, has been crowned Property Agency/Consultancy Firm of the Year at the African Property Awards.

The coveted Five-Star Award was presented to the firm during the IPAX Europe and Africa Awards in London recently.

Speaking after receiving the award, Senior Partner/CEO, Knight Frank Nigeria, Mr Frank Okosun, noted that the award recognition was a major milestone achievement and a testament to the professional standards and service excellence that define the Knight Frank brand.

“We have been partners in property to our esteemed clients in Nigeria with investments across the globe for almost 60 years, and I would like to thank them for trusting Knight Frank and allowing us to consistently deliver quality services which has culminated in our recognition for this special award,” he added.

According to the award organisers, International Property Awards, Knight Frank Nigeria competed in a rigorous selection process against the best property professionals in Nigeria and across the African regions.

The panel of judges considered key elements such as quality of service and projects, marketing and communication materials (online and offline), and client testimonials. The Judges also focused on innovation, originality, and commitment to sustainability.

The Awards were judged by an independent panel of 102 industry experts, and chaired by Lord Best, Lord Waverley, Lord Thurso and The Earl of Lytton, members of the House of Lords in the UK Parliament.

In a statement released by the International Property Awards, they highlighted that the African Property Awards are the largest, most prestigious, and widely recognised industry awards throughout the regions.