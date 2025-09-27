In a highly anticipated Premier League clash, Brentford delivered an impressive performance, defeating Manchester United 3-1 at Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts’ attacking prowess and solid defense proved too much for the visiting side, who struggled to find their rhythm throughout the match.

The scoring opened early in the match when Brentford’s Thiago netted the first goal just 20 minutes in, leaving United’s defense scrambling. The Brazilian playmaker doubled the lead six minutes later, finding the back of the net again in the 26th minute to put Brentford ahead 2-0.

Manchester United managed to pull one back before halftime, with Benjamin Šeško scoring in the 55th minute and giving the visitors a glimmer of hope. However, Brentford’s resilience shone through as their defense held firm, preventing any further United advances.

Bruno Fernandes then capitalised on a penalty opportunity in the 76th minute, bringing the score to 2-1 and reigniting United’s hopes. But Brentford responded decisively in the dying moments of the game, M. Jensen sealed the victory in stoppage time, extending the lead to 3-1 with a well-placed shot, much to the delight of the home fans.

The final whistle confirmed Brentford’s impressive triumph, as they climbed higher in the league table with this crucial win, while Manchester United faced more questions heading into their next fixture.

With this match, Brentford showcased their resilience and attacking flair, leaving fans hopeful for the rest of the season.