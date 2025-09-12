British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, Jonny Baxter has assured of his home government’s readiness to partner on key economic areas to promote investments and ensure good bilateral relationship both nations as well as sub-nationals for duty-free trade.

Baxter also applauded Akwa Ibom State governor, Pastor Umo Eno for his administration’s positive focus on key development policies towards lifting the people out of poverty.

The British envoy noted that the Southern axis holds enormous potential in agriculture and other business development opportunities, and extended a hand of fellowship to zonal leaders to explore the zone for socio-economic investments.

Baxter, who stated these during a courtesy call on the Governor at Government House, Uyo, the State capital, said he was in the State to explore areas of business interests that would be beneficial to both countries.

“The Commission in Lagos has a commercial focus and we are looking at business and trade in the Southern areas. I want to get as many Southern States as I can, and I have long been looking forward to getting to Akwa Ibom State. And the reason is reinforced by Ibom Air, which to my mind, feels like one of the best flight carriers for the State in so many ways and everyone should be extraordinary proud of it,” he explained.

Describing Pastor Eno’s stint in governance in the past two years as remarkable, visionary and impactful, the British envoy particularly singled out investments in tourism and infrastructural developments as landmark feats to turn the State’s economy around.

Baxter expressed satisfaction with what he described as the friendly ambience of the State, adding that the infrastructure, especially road network were pointers to quality leadership.

He further pointed out that Ibom Air was a major avenue to boost the rich tourism and hospitality alongside huge agricultural potential in view of the state’s lush green topography.

The Governor revealed that the State was developing its economic zones, including the Liberty Oil and Gas free trade zones, Ibom Industrial City, and Itam Industrial Park in Uyo.

“We want to work with an investor to power the Park so that it can run off- grid and provide power to industries that want to operate there,” he said.

He further highlighted projects planned to be kick-started by the State to include Tree crop revolution, Ikot Ekpene International Market, Rural Electrification Project, among others.

“Let me also inform you that Akwa Ibom is the first sub-national in Nigeria to create an aviation ecosystem, and we are seriously building on that.

“Apart from Ibom Air, we are nearing the completion of our MRO, and we would like to look for opportunities for managers or people that can help manage that MRO and our terminal building too,” he assured.