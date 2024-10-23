African-British actor, Idris Elba has revealed that he plans to relocate to Africa in the next ten years to boost the continent’s movie industry by telling the African stories by Africans.

According to a BBC report on Wednesday, Elba said the move is aimed at playing a key role in supporting the continent’s film industry.

Elba who was born in London to a Ghanaian mother and a Sierra Leonean father spoke on the sidelines of a film industry meeting in Accra, noting that he is already involved in projects to build film studios in Zanzibar, Tanzania, and Accra, Ghana as part of his vision to bolster local filmmaking.

He noted that it is important for Africans to tell their own stories on the global stage.

“I would certainly consider settling down here; not even consider, it’s going to happen. I think I’ll move in the next five, 10 years, God willing. I’m here to bolster the film industry – that is a 10-year process – I won’t be able to do that from overseas. I need to be in-country, on the continent,” he said.

LEADERSHIP understands Elba will play the role of Okonkwo, the protagonist in Chinua Achebe’s classic novel, ‘Things Fall Apart’, in a new TV series adaptation, sparking arguments on social media.

Elba, also known for his roles in ‘Beasts of No Nation,’ ‘Pacific Rim,’ and ‘Thor,’ said he would not commit to living in a specific place.

“I’m going to live in Accra, I’m going to live in Freetown Sierra Leone’s capital, I’m going to live in Zanzibar. I’m going to try and go where they’re telling stories – that’s really important,” he added.

Elba disclosed that he is committed to leveraging his influence to elevate the region’s film industry.

“I’m here to bolster the film industry, which is a 10-year process. I won’t be able to do that from overseas. I need to be in-country, on the continent,” he said.

“If you watch any film or anything that has got to do with Africa, all you’re going to see is trauma, how we were slaves, how we were colonised, how it’s just war and when you come to Africa, you will realise that it’s not true.

“So, it’s really important that we own those stories of our tradition, of our culture, of our languages, of the differences between one language and another. The world doesn’t know that.

“We have to invest in our storytelling because when you see me, you see a little version of yourself, and that encourages us,” he said.