The fate of four ministers in the cabinet of President Bola Tinubu now hangs in the balance as the President embarks on an overhaul of federal ministries on Wednesday.

At least four members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and perhaps with others may be relieved of their appointments or retained any moment from now following the sweeping reforms, which saw the rebranding and enlargement of one ministry and the merger of two ministries into one new ministry.

LEADERSHIP reports that President Tinubu had approved the dissolution of the Ministries of Niger Delta Affairs and that of Sports Development, hitherto headed by Hon. Abubakar Momoh and Senator John Enoh, respectively.

According to the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, the decisions were taken during FEC meeting this Wednesday in Abuja.

In place of the Ministry of Niger Delta, a new Ministry of Regional Development will now oversee all regional development commissions.

This includes interventionist bodies such as the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), North-West Development Commission (NWDC), South-West Development Commission (SWDC), South-East Development Commission (SEDC) and the North-East Development Commission (NEDC).

The aim of the new ministry is to streamline regional development efforts across the country.

Meanwhile, the functions of the Ministry of Sports will now be taken over by the National Sports Commission, which will assume responsibility for the management and development of sports nationwide.

Additionally, FEC approved the merger of the Ministry of Tourism with the Ministry of Culture and Creative Economy in an effort to consolidate and enhance the country’s tourism and cultire. Both ministries were before now headed by Mrs. Lola Ade-John and Ms. Hannatu Musawa, respectively.

As of the time of this report, it was not clear what roles await Momoh, Enoh, Ade-John and Musawa in the new arrangement as futher announcements for new developments were being awaited in the day.