British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, has sought partnership with Abia State government on trade, energy, transportation, technology and manufacturing, among others for his country.

Montgomery stated this during a courtesy visit to the state governor, Alex Otti, at his Nvosi country home in Isiala Ngwa South local government. He said the partnership is aimed at job creation.

The guest, who is also the UK permanent representative for the Economic Community of West African States, commended the governor for the ongoing transformations in the state.

He said he is impressed with the level of resource management, digital-compliant civil service, and improved infrastructure the government has recorded under the present administration.

In a response, Otti said his administration had been de-risking the state in the last 14 months for full private -sector participation through the provision of power, infrastructure, and security, among others.

He thanked the British Embassy for the recent funding and training of over 500 civil servants in the state on digital skills, saying, “We are very happy to receive you.”

The governor said his overall plan is to have a civil service driven by innovation and technology to meet 21st-century demands. He added: “We came prepared with some solutions in terms of strategies.”

“We have put many things together. For us, governance is about the welfare of the people. It is about making the people happy. That is why we support the private sector.”