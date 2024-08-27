The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has flagged off a national tree planting campaign under the implementation framework “each-one-plant-and-nurture-one.’’

The approach is designed to ensure that individual corps members are to plant and nurture their trees during their service year.

The minister of Youth Development, Dr Jamila Bio Ibrahim, launched the campaign in Permanent Orientation Camp, Keffi Nasarawa State, yesterday,

The minister said climate change is profoundly impacting Nigeria like the rest of the world. Climatic variation is physically evident in desertification

resulting from droughts, especially in the northernmost states and erosion caused by floods in the south.

She said any effort to preserve and protect the environment will be supported by her Ministry while commending the NYSC Management for resuscitating the programme.

“It needs no stressing that tree planting is one of the most effective ways of fighting desertification, erosion and other adverse outcomes of the depletion of the ozone layer. Even a small effort makes a huge difference in conserving the environment.

“My dear corps members, this programme designed to combat the perils of climate change and environmental degradation presents another opportunity for you to make transformative changes in society. Our forests have dwindled, our air quality has deteriorated, and our soil has suffered. We must demonstrate a collective will to defend our environment and wellbeing,” she added.

Also speaking, the director general of NYSC, Brigadier General YD Ahmed, said the Scheme has long been involved in tree planting campaigns nationwide in collaboration with other stakeholders.

“We have an existing Environmental Protection/Sanitation Community Development Service group, which has tree planting as one of its core activities intending to prevent and mitigate the effects of environmental degradation across the country.”

He said the long-time engagement in tree planting is predicated on the belief that mainstreaming the activities of the youth in re-greening the country will go a long way in enhancing national and global environmental health.

“Corps members and other youths of our dear country remain a formidable force for rolling back desertification and other evolving climatic threats.

“Today’s flag-off is meant to consolidate the gains recorded by the scheme in the pursuit of a better environment as outlined in the national re-greening and reforestation policies,” he said.