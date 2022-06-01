Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter of Yoruba Broadcasters Association (YBA) has presented the grand matron excellent award to the chief executive officer and managing director (CEO/MD) Yakoyo Food Canteen, Alhaja Yidiat Yakoyo, for her philanthropist services.

At the presentation of the award, the association’s chairman, Mr Omooba Ayedele, said YBA was formed to foster unity, peace and harmony, duly considering “our stand ‘inseparable and indissoluble’ both in national and international communities.

He said, “Amongst our aims and objective is to promote Yoruba language and culture through broadcasting and also to enhance the social culture, intellect and recreation interest of members to perpetuate an exemplary moral and social etiquette.

“However, our principle stands to contribute national symbols and maintain social justice among individuals in the society, for philosophy on freedom, equality and justice to achieve national development among Yoruba race at large.”

Earlier, the chief host Alhaji Olayinka Yakoyo, commended the awardee for her exemplary leadership style and contribution to national development, especially by torching the lives of individuals from various parts of the country.

