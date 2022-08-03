BUA Cement, on Wednesday, handed over clinic, school and mosque projects worth N275 million to Gidan Boka community in Wamakko local government area of Sokoto State.

The Managing Director of BUA Cement, Alhaji Yusuf Binji, handed over the completed projects along with 170 tonnes of cement to 68 communities in Wamakko LGA.

Binji represented by Director, Human Resources, Alhaji Altine Wali, said the efforts was part of the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) to its host communities.

He further added that the company also has relocated and resettled some Communities due to the expansion of the company, which affected some Communities such as Gidan Boka, noting that the company cleared lands in the new Gidan Boka community, and constructed buildings for the affected families.

The company’s Head, Administration and Corporate Services, Mr Sada Suleiman, said the company constructed roads, provided cemetery, water supply and electricity projects for the community.

Sada said the company ensured routine distribution of cement for communities to repair mosques and other infrastructures as well as supply drugs and other consumables to citizens within the company’s host communities.

He added that BUA Cement had been supporting communities in the areas of healthcare, skills acquisition, provision of scholarship and educational materials.

He commended the State and local governments, as well as the host communities, for the cordial relationship with the company, which facilitated its intervention in various communities.

According to him, the projects were to complement the efforts of the Sokoto State government in providing good living conditions to the people.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, the chairman of Wamakko LGA, Alhaji Halliru Guiwa, represented by the vice chairman, Alhaji Garba Muhammad, thanked the company for the interventions.

Guiwa said that the residents were lucky to have the company in their domain, in view of its contribution to infrastructural development in the area.

He, however, appealed for more supports in view of the population and the need of the residents.