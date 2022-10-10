President Muhammadu Buhari and governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have extoled the virtues and leadership qualities of Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, on his 61st birthday anniversary.

While the president urged Yahaya to keep on the good work he is doing in advancing education, food security, infrastructural development and peaceful coexistence, his colleagues under the aegis of Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) lauded the governor’s leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria.

A statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, conveying Buhari’s wishes noted: “President Muhammadu Buhari extends greetings to Inuwa Yahaya, the Governor of Gombe State as he marks his 61st birthday, describing him as a transformative and inspirational leader determined to make the state a secure and prosperous one.

“President Buhari wished him good health and long life, urging him to continue the good work of advancing education, food security, infrastructural development and social harmony.

“May Allah bless you with good health and long life to serve the state and the nation for many more years”.

On their part, the governors in a statement signed by its chairman and Kebbi State governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, said, “Along with the people of Gombe State, and other well-meaning Nigerians, we celebrate this special occasion with you and your family.

“We acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria, under the leadership of our party, APC. We acknowledge your contributions to our team of Progressive Governors through your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Gombe State as well as at the national level.

“As Governor of Gombe State, through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC-led government, we affirm that you are a true progressive and innovative leader.

“As we rejoice with, HE Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, we also reaffirm our collective commitment to implement programmes that would strengthen the capacities of our progressive states to create jobs, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria.”