President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded the name of a former Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Solomon Arase, to the Senate for confirmation as new chairman of Police Service Commission (PSC).

In letter addressed to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, dated January 20, 2023 and personally signed by President Buhari, he said said the nomination of Arase for confirmation was in accordance with the provision of Section 154(1) of 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

“I write to forward, for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Solomo Arase, (Rtd. IGP) as Chairman, Police Service Commission. The nominee’s CV is hereby attached.

“It is my hope that the Senate will consider and confirm the appointment in the usual expeditious manner.

“Please accept, Distinguished Senate President the assurances of my highest consideration,” Buhari wrote.

LEADERSHIP reports that the former chairman of the Commission, former IGP Musiliu Smith, resigned in September, 2022 afterwhich a member of the Commission Justice Clara Ogunbiyi (rtd) resumed as PSC chairman in acting capacity since September 15, 2022.