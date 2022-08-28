As part of efforts to reduce hunger among the vulnerable population, President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday assisted less privileged people in Gombe State with assorted food items.

The president who was represented by the minister of communication and digital economy, Isa Ali Pantami, flagged-off distribution of the items at the Custodian Hotel Gombe, Gombe state.

He said the items would be distributed across the nation to the poorest citizens.

The president said a total of 8, 228 bags of grains which include maize, millet, guinea corn and garri were given to Gombe State, adding that after the flag off of the distribution, he would hand over the food items to the distribution committee comprising of emirs, religious groups and community leaders to share to the deserving people.

According to him, the idea of involving religious and traditional rulers for the distribution is to ensure that all groups of people from the two main religions and all the emirates in the state benefit from the gesture.

He charged the distributors to be just and fair while sharing the grains so that the aim of bringing succour to downtrodden members of the society would not be defeated.