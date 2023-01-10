President Muhammadu Buhari urged Adamawa State electorate to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate Kashim Shettima as president and vice president in the forthcoming elections as well as all the candidates of the party for Senate, House of Representatives and House of Assembly seats.

The president spoke at the APC presidential and governorship campaigns in Adamawa State yesterday.

He said, “I am delighted to be here today in Yola, Adamawa State, to be part of the campaign of our candidates for different offices in the country, starting from presidential, to gubernatorial, national and state assemblies. It is the All Progressives Congress (APC) from top to bottom.

“APC for President! APC for Governor! APC for Senate! APC for House of Representatives! APC for Assembly members!’’ the President noted.

Buhari said the APC had a vision of making Adamawa State more peaceful, progressive and prosperous.

“Your contributions in Adamawa State to our national development can be attested to by your output in agriculture, fishery, livestock, industry, manufacturing, commerce, mining, among others.

“Your achievements in the areas of education have made us proud and given us immense joy and satisfaction. Adamawa people are progressive in nature, and it is time to prove it once again.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our vision for Adamawa as a peaceful, progressive and prosperous state is strong and enduring. With your perseverance and determination, the APC will make Adamawa a model state in all areas of endeavour,’’ he stated.

Buhari called on voters to shun sentiments, and make history by electing the first female Governor in the country in 2023, Senator Aisha Dahiru Ahmed-Binani, saying her track record of dedication to duty and service would improve the livelihood of citizens.

He told voters that Binani had consistently worked for the welfare of the State and indigenes over many years, and entrusting her with the Office of the Governor would further strengthen her to reposition the State for greatness.

“Let me remind you of the good fortune that is awaiting your State in 2023 after returning the APC to power at the federal level and electing the party’s candidate as your incoming governor.

“You have been given the opportunity to set a record in the history of Nigeria and the annals of democracy and politics in our country by electing the first ever female chief executive of a state in Nigeria. You cannot afford that such a significant opportunity would slip through your fingers.

“I am, therefore, calling on all the men, women and youth of Adamawa State, the northeast and indeed the entire country, to support the candidature of Senator Aisha Binani and ensure her victory in March, 2023,’’ he said.

Binani pleaded with the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, APC stalwart, Nuhu Ribadu and member of House of Representative, Abdulrazak Namdas to join hands with her in ensuring success at the polls, and lifting the state to greater heights.