Director-general of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa, has urged Nigerians to go for proper diagnosis when feeling ill, saying not all fevers are malaria.

The DG, who spoke at a press briefing on Monday in Abuja, said the country recorded the highest suspected cases of Lassa fever in 2022.

He said, “To date, there are 8,202 suspected cases, 1,067 confirmed cases across 27 states and 112 LGAs. Cumulatively from week 1 to week 52, 2022, 189 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 17.7 percent which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2021 (20.0%)”

Ifedayo disclosed that 72 percent of all confirmed Lassa fever cases in 2022 were reported from Ondo, Edo, and Bauchi.

He called on Nigerians to practice personal and environmental hygiene to prevent the infestation of rats in our homes and communities, especially during this dry season which is when the country typically records more cases of Lassa fever.