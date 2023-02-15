President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to Governor Douye Diri, on the passing on of his father, Abraham Joseph Diri at 88.

Buhari also commiserated with the entire Diri family as well as the government and people of Bayelsa State on the loss of a moral instructor whose humility made positive impact in the lives of all that passed through his tutelage, including the governor.

The president in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, said the late Abraham Diri would be particularly missed by the Sampou Community for his exemplary contributions to its educational development which transcended all ages.

Buhari’s prayers and thoughts are with the family and friends at this time and prays that God will grant the soul of the departed eternal rest.