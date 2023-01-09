President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the Governor of Yobe State, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, for providing International Cargo Airport for the people of North-East region of Nigeria.

The President gave the commendation at the inauguration of the multi-million naira Muhammadu Buhari International Cargo Airport in Damaturu, the State capital on Monday.

He described the International Cargo Airport pas a strategic project aimed at improving the State and nation’s economy.

Buhari said, “Today, we are commissioning the Muhammadu Buhari International Cargo Airport. The international cargo airport connects North-East States, which makes it a critical component of our national economy.”

According to the President, “this international cargo airport has been built to the highest quality of design and workmanship and if properly used, will last for the designed service life.”

He assured that the Airport will support the ease of doing business, creat jobs and entrench a prosperous economic environment, in line with his administration’s commitment to eradicate poverty among its people.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cargo Airport, which is named after the President, is now to be known as Muhammadu Buhari International Cargo Airport, Damaturu.