Former president, Muhammadu Buhari, has condoled Vice-President Kashim Shettima over the death of his stepmother, Hajja Hauwa Ajja Kormi, on Thursday in Maiduguri, Borno State.

In a reaction to news of the death, Muhammadu Buhari in a statement yesterday by his media aide, Garba Shehu, said; “It is very sad to know about the demise of the Vice President’s respected mother-in-law. It is a sad day for you.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Vice President Kashim Shettima and his family during this time of mourning.”