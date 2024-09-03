Former President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed condolences to the Yar’Adua family and the government and people of Katsina State over the demise of Dada Yar’Adua, the mother of his friend and classmate, the late General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua.

The late Dada was also the mother of the late President, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, and the Senator representing Katsina Central, Abdulaziz Yar’Adua.

In condoling the family on the demise of the matriarch of the Yar’Adua family, the former president in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, described the “news of the passing of Dada ad extremely sad.

“She was a mother who cared for her family as she did us, the friends of her children.

“Her virtuous life was an inspiration to us and all who came close to her; her righteousness and high values of life gave the country a set of successful and patriotic leaders. May Allah grant her Jannatul Firdaus,” the former president said in the statement.