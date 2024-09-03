The Federal High Court in Abuja presided over by Justice Emeka Nwite has ordered the remand of Isaac Bristol Tamunobifiri, also known as PIDOM, in Kuje Correctional Centre.

The whistleblower was arraigned on Tuesday on a nine-count charge brought against him by the Inspector General of Police bordering on alleged money laundering, cybercrime, and unlawfully obtaining, retaining, and disseminating classified documents.

PIDOM, known for his online activism, pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Following his plea, his counsel, Deji Adeyanju, sought bail for his client. However, the prosecution opposed the bail application.

However, after considering arguments from both sides, Justice Nwite adjourned the ruling on the bail application until September 23 and ordered PIDOM to be remanded in the custody of Kuje Correctional Centre.

The charges, detailed in court documents marked FHC/ABJ/CR/456/2024, accuse PIDOM of mobilising support for the #EndBadGovernance protest and making false money laundering allegations against President Bola Tinubu.

Additionally, he is accused of violating the Official Secrets Act of 1962 by unlawfully obtaining, retaining, and disseminating classified documents.

In particular, the police alleged that PIDOM was involved in the unlawful transmission of government documents and spreading false information.

One of the charges claimed that he shared documents suggesting that President Tinubu released N24.1 billion to the Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) through Vice President Kashim Shettima’s office, a figure later said to have been inflated to N90 billion.

The prosecution also accused PIDOM of tampering with evidence by destroying his Tecno Phantom X phone and attempting to flush it down a toilet in the hotel where he was arrested.

The case against PIDOM brings to light his 28-day detention without formal charges by the Nigeria Police Force.

Court documents further revealed that PIDOM is being accused of spreading false information on social media using his handle @Pidomnigeria, with the intention of causing public disorder.

The police alleged that PIDOM’s message read, “See the document below wherein Tinubu released the sum of N24, 143, 494, 567. 32 billion Naira to NAHCON Chairman through Shettima’s office. Because Nigerians didn’t react enough, they went back and increased it to a whopping Ninety Billion Naira. ‘Saraka’ for the men. Free money with the intention of causing the breakdown of law and order.”

As PIDOM was led out of the courtroom, he was heard saying, “Freedom is priceless,” while coughing, a statement that captured his resolve, despite the charges against him.