President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Senator Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), following the victory of the party in Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Osun State.

With the election over, the President in a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, on Sunday, expressed conviction that the people of Osun have expressed their will through the ballot, and the will of the people must always matter and be respected in a democracy.

President Buhari noted that the successful conduct of the election was a further testimony to the maturity and commitment of all stakeholders – the electoral body, security agencies, political parties, the media, civil society and the electorate – to further strengthen the integrity of the electoral process in the country.

President Buhari, therefore, reassured the nation that the commitment of this administration towards having credible elections remains unshaken.