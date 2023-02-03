President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the owners and management of Arise News Channel, on their 10th anniversary, commending them for their efforts in ridding Nigeria of colonial mindset and promoting pride for the nation’s heritage.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, he said, “I pay my respects to Arise News on this historic occasion, marking a proud chapter in the development of broadcasting in the country.

“I urge you to not just give news but also mould the thinking of our people to appreciate the positive developments brought about under the aegis of the Change agenda of our administration. The media should continue to lead the way in transforming society,” he added.