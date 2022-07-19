President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, to resolve the strike embarked upon by the four university-based unions.

Buhari, who gave the directive on Tuesday after he received briefings from the relevant government ministries, agencies and departments involved in resolving the face-off with the university unions, urged the Minister to report back to him in two weeks time.

ASUU embarked on one-month warning strike on February 14, while other unions also withdrew their services as a result of the alleged inability of the federal government to meet up with their demands.

The three other unions beside the Academic Staff Union of (ASUU) that embarked on strike in the Nigerian University system are the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff Union of Allied and Educational Institutions (NASU), and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT).

President Buhari summoned the Tuesday meeting to receive briefings from the government team on why the strike has lingered for too long.

The President after hearing from the relevant MDAs directly involved, ordered the Minister of Education to ensure that the impasse was resolved within two weeks and report back to him.

Sources at the meeting also said that President Buhari directed that the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, must be in any of the meetings to resolve the crisis.