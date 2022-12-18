President Muhammadu Buhari and Gombe State Governor Inuwa Yahaya yesterday commiserated with the academia over the passing of renowned historian and former vice chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University, Prof. Abdullahi Mahdi.

Prof. Mahdi died on Friday night at the age of 77. The president in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, consoled the family members, friends and professional associates of the former vice chancellor of the Gombe State University and Gombe State University of Science and Technology, whose contributions to educational development in the country will always be remembered.

President Buhari believed the visionary, transformational and impactful leadership skills of the scholar, researcher and administrator remain testimony for posterity, particularly his passion for creating an enabling environment for studying. The president prayed for the repose of his soul.

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya also expressed sadness over the death of the pioneer vice chancellor of the state university.

Reacting to the news yesterday, Governor Yahaya described the late university don as an accomplished educationist and erudite professor who carried out his academic and administrative duties with a deep sense of patriotism and dedication.

In a press release by his media aide, Ismaila Uba Misilli, the governor noted that Mahdi’s footprints at the Gombe State University and other institutions he served would remain indelible ‘on the academic sands of time.’

He urged the family of the deceased to take solace in the fact that the late professor lived a great life of service to God and humanity and impacted positively on many lives leaving behind a good name.

“We have indeed lost a great man, an administrator per excellence who made great marks in our education sector. His wealth of experience and sterling knowledge of education and environmental management will be sorely missed,” he stated.