Prominent Nigerians including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former president Goodluck Jonathan and Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, yesterday at the Dunamis headquarters in Abuja as Deborah Enenche, daughter of the senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Pastor Paul Enenche, got wedded to Sam Hawthorn Uloko.

Deborah is the first daughter of Pastor Enenche. Other prominent Nigerians at the event include Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, the senator representing Benue South, Abba Moro, among others.

Bishop Oyedepo blessed the couple, praying that their home would be fruitful and successful.

Minutes after the wedding, many Nigerians and other fans took to social media to congratulate the new couple.

Dr Enenche had confirmed that about nine different locations within the church grounds otherwise known as Glory Dome or the Lord’s Garden would be used for the wedding reception. The church wedding was preceded by her traditional wedding on Friday.