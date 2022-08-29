President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the demise of Alhaji Mu’azu Muhammadu Kwairanga 111, the First-Class Emir of Funakaye who died in his sleep on Saturday in Bajoga, Gombe State.

He died a day after attending the commissioning of the Central Mosque in Kaltungo and just a few hours after he collected humanitarian items sent to his people by President Buhari following the losses suffered from devastating floods.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, the mostly food items were delivered through Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, the minister of communications and digital economy and had not fully been off-loaded when the news of his death was broken.

In a message to the family of the deceased, the government and people of Gombe State, President Buhari described the deceased as “a most committed, most articulate advocate of the less privileged who endeared himself to many with his politeness, kindness and commitment to the well-being of his people.

“His demise has left me as well as many others saddened. He loved working for the common people. He was a proud and dedicated citizen.

ADVERTISEMENT

“May his soul attain peace. In this time of grief, I express condolences to the family, the government and people of Gombe State,” the president added.

His death came barely one year after his appointment.

He died on Sunday morning in his palace at Bagoja town of Funakaye local government area as a result of a cardiac attack.

The late emir had attended the flag off of the distribution of assorted foods sent to the state by President Muhammadu Buhari for the vulnerable population held at Custodian Hotel Gombe on Saturday where he was nominated as a member of the distribution committee.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Mu’azu succeeded his late younger brother to the throne last year and died at the age of 45 years.

Meanwhile, Gombe State governor Inuwa Yahaya has mourned the deceased monarch and described his death as a monumental loss.

The governor in a press statement signed by his media aide Isma’ila Uba Misilli said Gombe State has lost one of its finest traditional rulers who worked relentlessly with other royal fathers in the state and offered counsels and fatherly guidance for the peace, unity, growth and development of the state in particular and Nigeria as a whole.

He described the late emir as a humble, decent and down to earth monarch who cared for his subjects as well as the unity and progress of the state.

The governor extended his heartfelt condolences on behalf of the government and people of Gombe State, to the royal family, people of Funakaye Emirate Council, the chairman of Gombe State Council of Emirs and Chiefs, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar lll as well as the entire state over the loss.