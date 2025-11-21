A professor of Strategic Management and Human Capital Development, Professor Okey Ikechukwu, has alleged that the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari declined an opportunity to make public a list of Nigerians accused of sponsoring terrorism, despite the United Arab Emirates (UAE) offering the information.

Speaking on Channels Television’s ‘Morning Brief’ on Friday while reacting to the recent meeting between Nigerian delegates and US Congressman Riley Moore over terrorism and genocide claims, Ikechukwu said the UAE had, years ago, provided Nigeria with names of individuals financing terrorism.

According to him, the federal government chose not to disclose the list to the public.

“A few years ago, under Buhari, the UAE government offered to provide us with a list of individuals funding terrorism in Nigeria, and they are Nigerians. But what did they do? The federal government did not request that list to be made public,” he said.

He noted that a senior official in the Buhari administration once argued that the identities were being withheld to “maintain the privacy and rights” of those implicated.

“No names have been made public, but those who should know, know who the sponsors of terrorism and banditry are,” he stated, adding that many believe perpetrators often escape accountability.

Ikechukwu also highlighted poverty as a significant factor contributing to insecurity in parts of the North.

“Yes, poverty provides a fertile soil for this kind of thing in the North. If you meet someone who is not doing anything and tell him to follow you to raid, he will follow you quickly,” he said.

He questioned why similar patterns do not occur in other regions.

“Why is it not happening in Lagos? Why is it not happening in Nnewi? The place is messed up. Civilian leadership is not doing enough. How many of the leaders reside in their local government?” he asked.

He added that some of the perpetrators spreading banditry to the southern communities are not indigenous, suggesting a clear “origination point” for the menace.