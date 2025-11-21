US Congresswoman Sara Jacobs has criticised President Donald Trump’s reported threat of military action against Nigeria over claims of Christian genocide, describing the remarks as “reckless” and without any legal grounding.

Jacobs, a Democrat representing California’s 51st Congressional District and a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and its Africa Subcommittee, cautioned against portraying Nigeria’s complex security crisis as purely a religious issue.

She maintained that both Christians and Muslims are victims of violence in Nigeria and urged the Nigerian government to strengthen protections for all citizens.

“President Trump’s threat is reckless, and any unilateral military action in Nigeria is illegal. Congress has not authorised force in Nigeria to protect Christians,” she said.

She added that attributing Nigeria’s insecurity solely to religion “does not capture the whole picture,” warning that oversimplified narratives risk undermining efforts to address the deeper drivers of violence.