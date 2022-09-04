President Muhammadu Buhari has warmly felicitated with businessman, publisher and sports enthusiast, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, on his 80th birthday on September 4, 2022.

The president in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, noted the contributions of the political leader to the social, economic and political development of the country, starting with a successful career in engineering that blossomed into conglomerates and daily cater for needs of Nigerians.

Buhari applauded Chief Iwuanyanwu for his role in creating opportunities for the younger generation in entrepreneurship, sports and media, enabling many to discover their talents and pursue careers that have translated into recognitions and awards.

The president affirmed that his wisdom, particularly in advocating for a private sector driven economy, continues to pay off, while appreciating his philanthropy in education and health.

The president has also sent greetings to the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, on his 66th birthday on September 4.

The president in a statement by presidential aide, Garba Shehu, extolled the political leader and diligent public servant for his dedication to nation building since his youthful days in the 80’s, staying active in legal practice, politics and governance, with distinctions in every assignment.

Buhari noted commitment of the SGF in ensuring fluidity of ideas, team work and harmony, and efficient transitions of policies into gains for Nigerians, affirming that his historic leadership roles, like chairing the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19, would continue to stand him for recognitions.

Buhari also joined leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to celebrate former governor of Borno State and vice presidential candidate of the party, Sen. Kashim Shettima, on his 56th birthday.

The president in a statement felicitated with the political leader and legislator whose style of leadership he said continues to awe, outstand and inspire, setting a standard of resilience that has turned Borno State into an example of social, economic and infrastructural development.

Buhari lauded Shettima for his courage, foresight, sagacity and intellectualism, providing strong leadership for his state by keeping citizens unified and focused on the larger picture of a victorious and enlightened community, with clear results in education, health and road constructions.