President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to peaceful transition, his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, said on Saturday after casting his vote in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Gambari voted at polling unit 004 Akanbi ward, Ilorin South local government area of the Kwara State capital.

He expressed delight about the peaceful conduct of the election, commending voters at the polling unit which hosts four booths for their orderly conduct.

“I am happy the election has been very peaceful, calm. I want to ask our people to conduct themselves in orderly manner throughout the period of the election. One of the legacies that President Muhammadu Buhari wants to bequeath to Nigeria is free conduct and credible election conduct. Mr President is committed to peaceful transition,” Gambari said.

He also urged the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, to sustain the legacies of Buhari in economic transformation, maintenance of peace and order across the country.