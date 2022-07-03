President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his sympathy over the death of Isa Abdullahi, the eldest son of Professor Ango Abdullahi, the chairman of the Northern Elders Forum.

In a reaction to the news of the death yesterday, President Buhari in a statement by Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu said: “I am deeply saddened by the sudden death of your eldest son, Isa Abdullahi, a Director with the National Intelligence Agency, NIA.”

President Buhari noted that “the demise of such a dynamic young man is particularly touching, because, as a father, I know the emotional impact of losing a loved one.

“We are proud of his services to the country. May his soul rest in peace. May Allah comfort you and give you the strength to overcome this great and irreparable loss,” the President added.

In another message, President Buhari described the death of Representative Jude Ise-Idehen, a federal legislator from Edo State as a sad loss to the nation.

He expressed heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, the government and people of Edo State, the leaders, and membership of the National Assembly.