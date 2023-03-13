President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with family, friends and associates of Senator Franca Afegbua, first female Senator of Nigeria, whose adventure into political leadership lifted the glass ceiling for women in the legislature of the Second Republic.

Elected under the National Party of Nigeria (NPN), to represent the old Bendel North, President Buhari in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, on Monday, believed the historical feat completely altered the perception and position of women, her State and the country, especially with the projection of exemplary leadership traits of empathy and inclusiveness, which earned Afegbua trust and respect.

The President shared in the pain of loss with the Government and people of Edo State, and her community, where she had remained an inspiration to young women, lifting many out of hopelessness through mentorship, and creating opportunities for others to realise their dreams in various careers.

President Buhari prayed that the Almighty God will receive the soul of the departed, while urging the family to approximate her good works for posterity.