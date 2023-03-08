President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled the death of foremost politician and businessman, Alhaji Musa Musawa, a one-time Senator, saying the nation mourns the loss of a political giant and a true Nigerian.

President Buhari in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, on Wednesday, described the deceased as “a towering grassroots politician with a nuanced understanding of matters who had very few parallels as a campaigner in his heydays.”

“He lived a worthy life, leaving us with innumerable happy memories of accomplishments as a politician, businessman and a community leader. We will miss him a lot,” said the President.

“May Allah repose his soul and grant fortitude to his family and the government and people of Katsina State to bear the loss,” President Buhari added.